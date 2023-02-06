KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.91 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.91 million and approximately $786,261.13 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00224935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002799 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09782713 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $913,996.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.