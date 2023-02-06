KonPay Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00430227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.56 or 0.29344807 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00424405 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

