Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

LPI opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $808.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $464.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

