LCX Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.23 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $90.23 million and $1.20 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LCX has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00427484 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.37 or 0.29157735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425703 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

