LDR Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 168,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,829. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

