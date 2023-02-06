LDR Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 1.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.29. 89,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,478. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

