LDR Capital Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,612 shares during the period. Plymouth Industrial REIT makes up approximately 2.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $204,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.33. 13,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,979. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

