LDR Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iStar worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 1,428.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of STAR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 182,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,343. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $808.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

