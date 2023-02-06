LDR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 202,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

