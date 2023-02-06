Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.85.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $141.12 on Friday. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

