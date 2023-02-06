Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 31,998 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.89.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,688,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,872,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 119,135 shares of company stock worth $2,174,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.