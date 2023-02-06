Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 31,998 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
