Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 13% This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00010024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $188.59 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,872,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

