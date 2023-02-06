Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Life Settlement Assets Price Performance

LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.51 ($0.02) on Thursday. Life Settlement Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £752,387.70 and a P/E ratio of 12.58.

Get Life Settlement Assets alerts:

Life Settlement Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Life Settlement Assets’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Life Settlement Assets Company Profile

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

