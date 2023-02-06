Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at ATB Capital

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.38.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up C$0.60 on Monday, hitting C$22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,069. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$17.27 and a one year high of C$42.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

