Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Hits $77.83 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $77.83 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00428264 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.55 or 0.29210905 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00423098 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

