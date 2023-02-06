Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $226.16 million and approximately $764,738.82 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,805,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

