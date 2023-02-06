Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $168.05 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $168.05 million and approximately $209.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,336,265 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

