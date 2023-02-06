Lisk Trading Up 30.4% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00005244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $168.05 million and approximately $209.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,336,265 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

