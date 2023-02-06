Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $581.31

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.20 million and $581.31 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,136,419 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,098,637.4584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00352923 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $550.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

