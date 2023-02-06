Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NYSE:LYV opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after buying an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

