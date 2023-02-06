Loom Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.93 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $60.68 million and $15.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars.

