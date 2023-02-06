Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.68.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

