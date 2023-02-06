Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

VPU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

