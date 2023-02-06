Madden Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

