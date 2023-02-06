Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.