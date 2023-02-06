Madden Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,107. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.85.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

