Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.41. 5,146,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,811. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

