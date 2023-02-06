Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.99. The stock had a trading volume of 352,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,359. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

