Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $85.61. 2,838,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

