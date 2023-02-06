Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.16. 56,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.03. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $283.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.