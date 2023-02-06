Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.65% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,582,000 after buying an additional 484,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,162,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,405. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.