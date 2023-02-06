Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Ready Capital worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

