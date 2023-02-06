Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,247 shares of company stock worth $8,252,055. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $141.35. 1,872,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,148,964. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

