Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 467 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.43. 1,474,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.