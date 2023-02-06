Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Critical Analysis

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial N/A 12.14% 0.71% FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72%

Volatility and Risk

Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $21.53 billion 1.70 $5.31 billion $2.94 6.66 FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Manulife Financial and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manulife Financial and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manulife Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.02%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

