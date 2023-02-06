MARBLEX Price Hits $1.45 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $52.23 million and $1.27 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00006362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.49 or 0.29008148 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00428828 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.44160939 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,296,923.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

