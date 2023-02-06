Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Reduced by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,000 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 16.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Marriott International worth $56,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

