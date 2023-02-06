Mask Network Price Tops $4.53 (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00019688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $309.28 million and approximately $152.10 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

