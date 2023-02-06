McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 3.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

MCD stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.54. The company had a trading volume of 159,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,575. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.