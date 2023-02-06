McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.10. 426,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.82. The company has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.