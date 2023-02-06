McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $2,818,080.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.88. 1,013,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,788. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

