Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

Medtronic stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.67. 1,462,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,085. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.