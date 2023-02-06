Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.37

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $12.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 285,785 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLCO shares. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,229 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

