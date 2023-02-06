Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MRK traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $104.38. 1,561,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,402 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

