Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

