Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.92.

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

