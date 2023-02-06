MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $88.51 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $88.51 million and approximately $97,542.82 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

