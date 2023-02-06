Metawar (METAWAR) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $143.25 million and approximately $23.99 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00428264 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.55 or 0.29210905 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00423098 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00075842 USD and is down -10.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

