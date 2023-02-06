Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $1.41

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 52.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Midas has traded 207.7% higher against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00006133 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $37.71 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.84614394 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,179.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

