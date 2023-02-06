Midas (MIDAS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.30 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 98.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 282.7% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $37.30 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00007687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00426743 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.77 or 0.29107202 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00428086 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.84614394 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,179.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

